15-year-old Raped in UP's Banda; Search Begins to Nab Accused

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a colony in a city area in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said on Thursday. The incident took place 10 days ago when the girl went to a hand pump to fetch water, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh Chauhan said.

The accused, Birju Pandit, allegedly took her to a room and raped her, he said, adding the FIR was registered on Wednesday.

He said police is probing the matter and searching for the accused.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination.