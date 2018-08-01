15-yr-old Girl Raped in Moving Car by Facebook Friend in Haryana

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men in a moving car here, police said on Wednesday.Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother yesterday(Tuesday), a case was registered against Praveen (37) and his friend.In her complaint, she mentioned that her daughter was in trauma since the incident. She said the two men had also threatened her daughter not to disclose the incident to anyone, saying they would eliminate her family.The victim and Praveen had met on social networking site Facebook. Praveen had been putting pressure on the girl to meet him, the police said.On July 26, he called the victim near Lal Dwara temple, where he along with his friend was waiting in a car, they said.When the girl arrived, the accused pushed her inside the car and took turns to rape her in the moving vehicle, the police said. The two men later left the girl in a park near her house.Praveen (37) was arrested today while his friend was yet to be arrested, the police said.The accused persons have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the provisions of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, they said.