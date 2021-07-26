CHANGE LANGUAGE
15-yr-old UP Girl Abducted, Gangraped in U'khand Hotel, Then Left on The Highway

The incident took place on Sunday and the accused -- Shiva, Vishal and Ankit have been booked under the POCSO act. The accused and the victim belong to the same village, police said.

Three people were arrested for the alleged abduction and gangrape of 15-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday and the accused — Shiva, Vishal and Ankit have been booked under the POCSO act. The accused and the victim belong to the same village, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the trio abducted the girl from the village and took her to a hotel in Roorkee in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand.

After raping the girl, they left her on the highway.

first published:July 26, 2021, 13:45 IST