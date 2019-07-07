Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

150 People, Including Women and Children Hospitalised for Suspected Food Poisoning in Assam

The 150 persons were admitted to a government hospital in Amangaon on Saturday night after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning such as stomach ache, diarrhea and vomiting.

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
150 People, Including Women and Children Hospitalised for Suspected Food Poisoning in Assam
Representative image
Loading...

Rangia (Assam): At least 150 people, including women and children, have been hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kamrup district, officials said.

The incident occurred at Lenga village near North Guwahati in Kamrup district on Saturday night.

According to the village head, the villagers started feeling unwell after taking 'prasad' at a religious programme.

The 150 persons were admitted to a government hospital in Amangaon on Saturday night after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning such as stomach ache, diarrhea and vomiting.

The condition of two persons was critical following which they were referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, the officials said.

Officials said, those hospitalised were out of danger but have been kept under observation

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram