English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Over 150 People Injured After Venomous Blue Bottle Jellyfish Attacks in Mumbai Beaches
The Portuguese man-of-war is a venomous jellyfish that are generally seen during the mid-monsoon season. Its long tentacles enter the body of individuals and deliver a sting which is excruciatingly painful.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Over 150 people visiting the beaches in Mumbai were left in pain after scores of blue bottle jellyfish, also known as Portuguese man-of-war, attacked them, causing panic and fear among the people.
The Portuguese man-of-war is a venomous jellyfish that are generally seen during the mid-monsoon season. Its long tentacles enter the body of individuals and deliver a sting which is excruciatingly painful.
According to an ANI report, many people across Mumbai beaches have been injured in the past two days. The venomous sting of the blue water jellyfish can kill fish, but not humans.
Locals complained that the jellyfishes are seen every year on the beaches, but this time they were spotted in unusually large numbers.
Also Watch
The Portuguese man-of-war is a venomous jellyfish that are generally seen during the mid-monsoon season. Its long tentacles enter the body of individuals and deliver a sting which is excruciatingly painful.
According to an ANI report, many people across Mumbai beaches have been injured in the past two days. The venomous sting of the blue water jellyfish can kill fish, but not humans.
Locals complained that the jellyfishes are seen every year on the beaches, but this time they were spotted in unusually large numbers.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 03 August , 2018 Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Reveals He Was Pissed Off With His Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma Before Loveratri
- Salman Khan Finally Reacts to Priyanka Chopra's Abrupt Exit from Bharat; Watch Video
- A Fan Asked Alia Bhatt if She Would Work After Marriage and Her Answer Just Won the Internet
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
- Final Season of Chef Anthony Bourdain's Show to Air Later This Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...