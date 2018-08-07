Over 150 People Injured After Venomous Blue Bottle Jellyfish Attacks in Mumbai Beaches

Over 150 people visiting the beaches in Mumbai were left in pain after scores of blue bottle jellyfish, also known as Portuguese man-of-war, attacked them, causing panic and fear among the people.The Portuguese man-of-war is a venomous jellyfish that are generally seen during the mid-monsoon season. Its long tentacles enter the body of individuals and deliver a sting which is excruciatingly painful.According to an ANI report, many people across Mumbai beaches have been injured in the past two days. The venomous sting of the blue water jellyfish can kill fish, but not humans.Locals complained that the jellyfishes are seen every year on the beaches, but this time they were spotted in unusually large numbers.