CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Coronavirus#ViratKohli#Movies
Home » News » India » 150 Workers of iPhone Maker Foxconn India Factory Hospitalised After Food Poisoning in Chennai
1-MIN READ

150 Workers of iPhone Maker Foxconn India Factory Hospitalised After Food Poisoning in Chennai

Image for Representation (Source: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Source: Reuters)

It said 256 workers were treated as out-patients and 159 were hospitalised, of whom 155 have already been discharged.

More than 150 employees at a Foxconn India factory that makes iPhones for Apple Inc were hospitalised for food poisoning this week but almost all have now been discharged, the district government said on Saturday. "There was an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease reported among the Foxconn employees," the statement from the Thiruvallur district administration said.

It said 256 workers were treated as out-patients and 159 were hospitalised, of whom 155 have already been discharged.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not clear whether the incident would disrupt production at the plant in Sriperumbudur, which is on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai. Most of the Taiwanese manufacturer's workers in India are women.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 19, 2021, 18:00 IST