1,513 Farmers Committed Suicide in Andhra Between 2014-19, CM Directs Authorities to Pay Rs 7 Lakh Compensation to Kin of Each

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said 1,513 farmers had committed suicide in the state from 2014 to 2019, but only 391 families were paid compensation.

Reddy stated these figures during a video conference with district collectors and superintendents of police from the state headquarters.

"Records of the District Crime Records Bureaus in the state indicate that 1,513 farmers committed suicide during 2014-19, but ex gratia was paid in only 391 cases," Reddy said, directing the collectors to verify the records and extend compensation to all the eligible bereaved families immediately.

"Go to those families along with the local MLA and instill confidence in them. Pay each of the families the Rs 7 lakh ex-gratia from the government. We will bring in legislation to ensure that the ex-gratia amount does not fall into the wrong hands," Reddy told the Collectors.

Reddy noted his was a "people's government" and one "filled with humanity", adding, "Our administration should reflect this."

Reddy also stressed on the need to eliminate corruption at all levels. "I will start the clean-up from my level, you do it at your level. Call mandal-level officers, counsel them and then do the cleaning-up act," he said.

Reddy sought a positive report from them in the next two to three months. "The Intelligence wing should report to me that things are happening without the need to pay bribes," he said.

