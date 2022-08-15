1,526 Naxalites Arrested, 51 Killed in Jharkhand in Past 3 Yrs

As many as 1,526 Naxalites have been arrested over the past three years in Jharkhand during anti-naxal operations, Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha said on Monday. At least 51 Naxalites have been killed in various encounters, he said.

“The Jharkhand Police is continuously running effective campaigns against Naxalites, as a result of which a total of 1,526 Naxalites have been arrested between 2019 and 2022… In addition, a total of 51 Naxalites have been killed in various encounters,” the DGP said addressing police personnel here at police headquarters after hoisting the Tricolour to mark the 76th Independence Day.

The arrested Naxalites include one politburo member, one central committee member, three special area committee members, one regional committee member, 12 zonal commanders, 30 sub-zonal commanders and 61 area commanders, he said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition and about Rs 159 lakh, collected as levy by the Naxalites, were seized, the top official stated. “The arms and ammunition recovered include 136 police weapons, 40 regular weapons, 590 country-made weapons including 74 police weapons… 37,541 cartridges, 1,048 IEDs and 9,616 detonators …,” the DGP said.

The surrender and rehabilitation policy designed to bring Naxalites into the mainstream has also yielded positive results, as 57 top Naxalites have given up arms, he added. Sinha, during his speech, also emphasised the need to contain cyber crime in the state.

A cyber monitoring cell has been formed in the state to keep a vigil on the activities of extremist groups, he said, adding that a toll-free cyber helpline number 1930 has been started in Jharkhand. The cybercriminals cheated Rs 4.48 crore from people from 2019 to June 2022 and a total of 3,001 cybercriminals in the state were arrested during the period, he said, adding that a large number of mobile phones, sim cards, clone machines, swipe cards, vehicles and cash were recovered from them.

For prevention of human trafficking, anti-human trafficking has been set up in all 24 districts, he said. A total of 329 cases related to human trafficking have been reported between 2019 and 2022 in the state, the DGP said. A total of 779 victims of trafficking have been rescued.

Talking about police modernisation, the DGP said 521 police stations of the state have been connected with Crime and Criminal Tracking Networking System (CCTNS), through which online entries of FIRs in police stations are being done through CCTNS software. “Jharkhand Online FIR System (JOFS) has been started, under which total 1,00,473 cases have been received so far, of which 84,571 cases have been disposed of and a total 15,902 cases are pending and FIR has been registered in 2,869 cases,” he said.

Jharkhand Police is implementing Dial 112 by successfully integrating Police (Dial 100), Fire (Dial 101) and Ambulance (Dial 108) services under Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) project. In case of any incident and accident in the state, people can get emergency services like police, fire and ambulance, etc round the clock by dialling 112 number.

