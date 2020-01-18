Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

153 Websites Unblocked In Parts of J&K after Govt Order; Bank, Govt Sites on List, Social Media Still Off Radar

While the list includes several major websites and streaming services like 'Hotstar', 'SonyLiv', and 'Airtel TV', which offer access to certain television news channels, no dedicated mainstream general news website is mentioned.

Fazil Khan | News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
153 Websites Unblocked In Parts of J&K after Govt Order; Bank, Govt Sites on List, Social Media Still Off Radar
A file photo shows journalists using the internet t a government-run media centre in Srinagar. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Even as the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday restored internet services in certain parts of the Union Territory after 167 days of suspension, it restricted the access to just 153 “whitelisted” websites. These include websites under the categories of mail, services, education, banking, travel, employment, among others.

The websites mentioned in the government's "whitelist" are categorised under 'mail', 'banking’, 'education', 'employment', 'entertainment', 'services', 'travel', 'utilities', 'weather', 'web service', and 'auto mobiles'. No social media websites are on the list.

Moreover, while the list includes several major websites and streaming services like 'Hotstar', 'SonyLiv', and 'Airtel TV', which offer access to certain television news channels, no dedicated mainstream general news website is mentioned.

Websites of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Passport Office, and the Income Tax Department are some of the major government websites mentioned in the list.

According to the government order, 2G internet services on postpaid mobiles will be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu division and in the revenue districts of Kupwara and Bandipora of Kashmir Valley. However, internet connectivity will remain suspended in the districts of Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama.

Only voice and SMS services will be restored in the entire Union Territory of J&K on all local prepaid SIM cards, the order said.

“In order to consider provision of mobile internet connectivity on such [prepaid] SIM cards, the telecom service providers shall initiate the process of verification of credentials of these subscribers as per the norms applicable for post-paid connections,” it said.

The administration has also ordered fixed-line internet connectivity with precautions to the companies engaged in software services in the Valley.

"Telecom service providers are being issued instructions to operationalise the directions immediately after providing all the safeguards detailed in the order issued today by the competent authority," said Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir government Rohit Kansal.

Internet services in J&K were suspended in August before the central government revoked the special status of the state on August 5 and bifurcated it to two UTs.

(With agency inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram