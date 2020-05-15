INDIA

1-MIN READ

154 Crew Members of Ships to be Quarantined in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

File photo of Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
Over 150 people from Goa, who returned to the state on Friday after working on different ships as crew members, will be quarantined here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

This is the second batch of Goans, who have arrived in the state after working on different ships. Around 100 crew members of a cruise ship had returned to the state last month.

"Today, 154 Goan seafarers have been brought to Goa by road directly after signing off at Mumbai Port. Our Govt is working continuously in coordination with central depts to ensure that Goans stranded in different parts of the country & world reach home safely," Sawant said in a tweet.

The state government has set up paid quarantine facilities for these crew members.

They are being tested for COVID-19 infection before being quarantined for 14 days.

After being free of COVID-19 for more than a month, Goa has recorded eight fresh cases, one of them a member of a ship's crew. He had undergone 14 days quarantine at Mumbai, but was tested positive after his arrival in Goa on Thursday.

