16 Activists of PFI, Sister Outfits Named Accused for Killing SFI Leader Abhimanyu

Sixteeen activists of radical outfit Popular Front of India, its student and political offshoots — Campus Front and Social Democratic Party of India — were named as accused in the charge sheet filed by police Tuesday into the killing of a student leader in July.The 1,500 page charge sheet, submitted before Ernakulam Judicial First Class Court-II, stated that the activists of these outfits were involved in the killing of Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader Abhimanyu on July 2.So far, 20 persons, part of a 30-member gang involved in the murder, have been arrested.The prime accused, Campus Front leader Muhammed, was arrested on July 17.Muhammed, a third year Arabic degree student in the Maharaja's College, allegedly organised the group, comprising activists of Popular Front of India (PFI), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Campus Front, to attack SFI activists in the college campus.A clash between SFI and Campus Front (student wing of SDPI--an Islamic political outfit) activists over a graffiti had led to the killing of the 20-year-old student leader at Maharaja's College here, police said.Abhimanyu, second-year BSc Environmental Chemistry student and native of Vattavada in Idukki district of Kerala, was stabbed to death, they said.