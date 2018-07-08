English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
16 Arrested For Trying to Influence Tribals For Religious Conversion in Dumka
Birendra Hembram, one of the preachers, acknowledged that they were spreading the values of Christianity but refuted allegations of trying to proselytise locals.
Birendra Hembram, one of the preachers, acknowledged that they were spreading the values of Christianity but refuted allegations of trying to proselytise locals.
Ranchi: Sixteen people having links with Christian Missionaries have been arrested in tribal-dominated Dumka district of Jharkhand for allegedly trying to lure villagers to convert to Christianity. All have been sent to judicial custody.
Those arrested include seven women and nine men. The preacher group landed in Phoolpahari village in a mini bus on Thursday night to force religious conversions as alleged by villagers. They appealed the Santhal tribes not to go to Jaherthan, their place of worship, after which some locals protested against it, complainant Ramesh Murmu told News18.
The villagers informed Shikaripara police station on Friday where a case under section 295 (A) of the IPC and Section 4 of Jharkhand Freedom Of Religion Bill, 2017 was registered.
Shikaripara happens to be one of the country's most backward areas and a stronghold of Maoists.
They were produced before a local court which sent them to 14 days of judicial custody.
Main complainant Ramesh Murmu and Shyam Marandi, who is Block president of twenty point progam, alleged that despite opposition from the locals they continued to motivate them for conversion.
“Preachers told us that they had the mandate from the government but we resisted. We did not allow their efforts to baptize local innocent tribals,” Shyam Marandi said.
However, Birendra Hembram, one of the preachers, acknowledged that they were spreading the values of Christianity but refuted allegations of trying to proselytise locals.
Dumka Superintendent of Police, Kaushal Kishore, told News18 that the matter was being investigated by an Inspector rank officer.
Under the Religious Freedom Act, passed by the Raghubar Das government last year, trying to convert through coercion or allurement is non-bailable offence and doing so can invite three years of imprisonment. If anyone tries to convert a person from Scheduled Caste or Tribe then the jail term would be four years.
Under the law, if a person wants to adopt any other religion then he or she will have to inform the District Commissioner and seek permission for that. If the DC permits, then information about the place and date of conversion along with who would supervise it have to be submitted, the law stipulates.
Also Watch
Those arrested include seven women and nine men. The preacher group landed in Phoolpahari village in a mini bus on Thursday night to force religious conversions as alleged by villagers. They appealed the Santhal tribes not to go to Jaherthan, their place of worship, after which some locals protested against it, complainant Ramesh Murmu told News18.
The villagers informed Shikaripara police station on Friday where a case under section 295 (A) of the IPC and Section 4 of Jharkhand Freedom Of Religion Bill, 2017 was registered.
Shikaripara happens to be one of the country's most backward areas and a stronghold of Maoists.
They were produced before a local court which sent them to 14 days of judicial custody.
Main complainant Ramesh Murmu and Shyam Marandi, who is Block president of twenty point progam, alleged that despite opposition from the locals they continued to motivate them for conversion.
“Preachers told us that they had the mandate from the government but we resisted. We did not allow their efforts to baptize local innocent tribals,” Shyam Marandi said.
However, Birendra Hembram, one of the preachers, acknowledged that they were spreading the values of Christianity but refuted allegations of trying to proselytise locals.
Dumka Superintendent of Police, Kaushal Kishore, told News18 that the matter was being investigated by an Inspector rank officer.
Under the Religious Freedom Act, passed by the Raghubar Das government last year, trying to convert through coercion or allurement is non-bailable offence and doing so can invite three years of imprisonment. If anyone tries to convert a person from Scheduled Caste or Tribe then the jail term would be four years.
Under the law, if a person wants to adopt any other religion then he or she will have to inform the District Commissioner and seek permission for that. If the DC permits, then information about the place and date of conversion along with who would supervise it have to be submitted, the law stipulates.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- THE TIPPLING POINT | 'If It's French, It's the Best': How an American Sold Miniature France in Bottle
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Rakitic Dreaming of Going Further Than Croatia's Heroes of 1998
- Tour de France: Froome Plays Catch-up Behind Debutant Gaviria
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos