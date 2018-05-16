18 Dead, Many More Trapped as Under Construction Flyover Collapses in Varanasi

A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi cantonment area on Tuesday. Rescue teams have pulled out 18 bodies so far while several others are still feared trapped under the collapsed structure.NDRF teams have also managed to pull out three people, including a woman, in critical condition.The incident took place under Sigra police station near Lehartara Cancer Hospital where a part of an under-construction bridge collapsed, trapping many people who were passing underneath it. A few cars and a bus ferrying passengers are also trapped under the debris.Speaking to News18, UP DGP OP Singh said, "It's an unfortunate incident. NDRF team has reached the site and rescue work is underway. All emergency services have been roped in. Traffic routes have been diverted to ease the relief-and-rescue operation. It is difficult to say exactly how many people have been trapped as of now. Rescue work is on and our focus is to take out the people from under the rubble."The police and NDRF team are struggling to pull out people from under the collapsed part of the bridge. Some locals were angry as police personnel allegedly reached the spot late.Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and will be meeting with the families of the deceased on Wednesday.UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. He also said that a committee was being set up to investigate the incident, which will be submitting a report in 15 days.Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the victims in a tweet and said that he was “extremely saddened”. He also said that he had spoken to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the situation. “The UP Government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected,” he wrote.President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted to offer condolences. “Shocked to learn about the tragedy at flyover construction site in Varanasi. Condolences to the bereaved families. Administration is making all efforts to rescue and help those affected,” he said."I appeal to all party workers to cooperate with the rescue operations in Varanasi. I appeal to the government to conduct an inquiry into the matter," said former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.