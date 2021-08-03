16 Dead in Bengal Rains, Govt Declares Relief Package

The torrential rains during the monsoon are known to be the cause of numerous accidents. In West Bengal, as many as 16 people have died as a result of rain-related mishaps. In the latest development, the state government has declared compensation worth Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims.

As a result of the low pressure which has formed over the Bay of Bengal, rains continued to lash North and South Bengal from July 26 to July 29. Many streets were waterlogged. And with the rain, the number of casualties went on increasing. Nabanna, the office of the state government, has asked for a complete list of all such accidents.

Disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan told the AFP that two rivers had overflowed their banks and at least 50,000 people had been displaced over the last two days. A huge number of people, including an elderly woman and a nine-month-old baby, had to be plucked off of the terrace of a submerged building with the help of military helicopters, Khan added.

Senior state official Harikrishna Dwivedi said that more than 40 relief centers across the state have been set up for those displaced due to floods.

The 16 dead include four people from Bankura, three from Purulia, one from Howrah, two from Kalimpong, one from West Burdwan, one from Murshidabad, one from East Burdwan, two from West Midnapore, and one from South 24 Parganas.

