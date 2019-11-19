Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

16 Farmers Arrested in Mathura for Burning Stubble, 2 Officials Suspended for Dereliction of Duty

District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said farmers were given full opportunity for preventing stubble burning and tutored on alternative use of crop residue

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
16 Farmers Arrested in Mathura for Burning Stubble, 2 Officials Suspended for Dereliction of Duty
Representative image.

Mathura: Sixteen farmers have been arrested for allegedly burning stubble and two lekhpals suspended for dereliction of duty in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, officials said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said a total fine of Rs 13.05 lakh is being realised from the guilty farmers through tehsil.

While 300 cases of stubble burning have been identified, two lekhapals (revenue officer) have been suspended for failing to prevent the farmers from burning their crop residue, the DM told reporters.

He said the lekhpals were responsible for preventing stubble burning but they failed in their mission, resulting in punitive action against them. The district magistrate said farmers were given full opportunity for preventing stubble burning.

Through 'Kisan Pathashala', they were not only apprised of hazardous effects of stubble burning, but also tutored on alternative use of stubble, Mishra added. He said, these 'pathashalas' have helped reduce stubble burning cases.

While last year 1,046 cases of stubble burning were identified using satellite images, the number has gone down to 459 so far this year, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram