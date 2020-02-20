20 Feared Dead, Several Injured as Ernakulam-Bound KSRTC Bus Collides With Lorry in Tamil Nadu

Twenty people were reportedly killed and several injured when a Volvo bus of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on its way to Ernakulam from Bengaluru collided with a lorry at Avinashi in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place at around 3.15am when the lorry, which was coming from the opposite direction, lost control while trying to overtake and rammed into the 48-seater bus.

Rescue operations are ongoing and transport minister AK Saseendran said injured passengers had been rushed to hospital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.