1-min read

16 Flights Delayed, Several Cancelled as Police Barricades Choke Delhi-Gurugram Border Ahead of Anti-CAA Protests

Three airlines — Vistara, Air India and IndiGo — announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
16 Flights Delayed, Several Cancelled as Police Barricades Choke Delhi-Gurugram Border Ahead of Anti-CAA Protests
Serpentine queues at the Delhi-Gurugram border.

New Delhi: Nineteen IndiGo flights were cancelled and 16 others were delayed as crew members were stuck in traffic jam at NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests on Thursday, a Delhi airport official said.

Three airlines — Vistara, Air India and IndiGo — announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.

"Till now, 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights as the crew members were stuck in traffic jam and because of other issues," the official said.

