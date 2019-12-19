16 Flights Delayed, Several Cancelled as Police Barricades Choke Delhi-Gurugram Border Ahead of Anti-CAA Protests
Three airlines — Vistara, Air India and IndiGo — announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.
Serpentine queues at the Delhi-Gurugram border.
New Delhi: Nineteen IndiGo flights were cancelled and 16 others were delayed as crew members were stuck in traffic jam at NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests on Thursday, a Delhi airport official said.
Three airlines — Vistara, Air India and IndiGo — announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.
"Till now, 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights as the crew members were stuck in traffic jam and because of other issues," the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali’s Mother Passes Away Due to Age Related Illness
- Salman-Saiee's Innocence and Romance Weaves Magic in Dabangg 3 Song Awara
- Pornhub Rises to Tell us Android Stats That Google Does Not Want to Share
- Mohun Bagan-East Bengal I-League Derby Postponed Amid Security Concerns With CAA Protests in Kolkata
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio