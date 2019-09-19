16 Fresh Cases of Dengue Fever Reported from Hyderabad in Three Days

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection causing severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causing a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue. It occurs mainly during the monsoon season in sub-tropical and tropical climate. The incidence of dengue has increased 30-fold over the last 50 years. Up to 50-100 million infections are now estimated to occur annually in over 100 endemic countries, putting almost half of the world’s population at risk.

Due to the onslaught of seasonal diseases, the medical camp was visited by too many people from surrounding areas. The Hans India reported that multi-vitamins, calcium tablets and syrups and painkillers to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh were distributed free of cost among the people who turned up at the camp.

Dr. Hafsa Ahmed led a team of specialized doctors who examined the people and prescribed medicines. "During the last three days, 16 cases turned up positive. Basis of ELISA (Enzyme linked immunosorbent Assay) test, it was confirmed that the people were suffering with dengue," Dr Ahmed said.

Corporator Shastripuram of Mohammed Misbahuddin told The Hans India, “Lots of people from different colonies have turned up to avail of the free medical checkup facility. They were screened properly, and medicines were administered. Sensitive cases with vulnerable symptoms of dengue were referred to Tenet diagnostic Centre in Banjara Hills to determine the severity of the cases. The camp will continue to operate for two more days, and we are making arrangements accordingly."

He further added that on the first day, some 450 people were examined and the patients registered on second day stands at 350, the third day saw 400 people being examined. He also said that the first day, saw them carry out blood samples of 100 people, while the number was about 90 on second and third days.

AIMIM in-charge of Rajendranagar, Mirza Rahmath Baig, supervised the programme. The number of positive dengue cases in just three days raised concerns in Rajendranagar, especially in Shastripuram division. It is feared that the number of positive cases will go up further if the more number of checkup camps would be held in other areas.

