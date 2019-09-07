16 Hours on Foot: Railway Engineer Braved Rains, Floodwater to Keep Trains Running in Mumbai
According to a Western Railway (WR) official, the engineer, Harish Rathore, spent nearly 16 hours in flooded water monitoring the water level on tracks between Andheri and Vasai stations and clearing them.
Image tweeted by Western Railways.
Mumbai: A railway engineer's efforts to do his bit to ensure smooth functioning of local trains when the services were paralysed due to heavy rains on Wednesday has earned him a praise from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.
According to a Western Railway (WR) official, the engineer, Harish Rathore, spent nearly 16 hours in flooded water monitoring the water level on tracks between Andheri and Vasai stations and clearing them.
The official said during the downpour, Rathore continuously coordinated with the city civic body to get the drains abutting the railway tracks cleared and accumulated
water pumped out.
"Kudos to railway engineer Harish Kumar Rathore and his team who stood in flood water for 16 hrs to ensure smooth operation of local trains, amid heavy Mumbai rains. A fine example of how railway employees put in all efforts to ensure passenger safety," tweeted Goyal.
On Wednesday, the Kurla fire station recorded 141.97 mm rainfall in just 12 hours while the Santacruz observatory recorded 214.4 mm rainfall during the same period, bringing the country's financial capital to knees.
Inundation of railway tracks and inflow of water from the Mithi river had led to cancellation of several local trains, delayed flights and slowed road traffic.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidyut Jammwal's Workout Video is Beyond Words, But Not Memes
- A Year After Section 377 Was Read Down, People From The Queer Community Tell Us How 'Free' They Really Feel
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free