Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

16 Hours on Foot: Railway Engineer Braved Rains, Floodwater to Keep Trains Running in Mumbai

According to a Western Railway (WR) official, the engineer, Harish Rathore, spent nearly 16 hours in flooded water monitoring the water level on tracks between Andheri and Vasai stations and clearing them.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 10:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
16 Hours on Foot: Railway Engineer Braved Rains, Floodwater to Keep Trains Running in Mumbai
Image tweeted by Western Railways.
Loading...

Mumbai: A railway engineer's efforts to do his bit to ensure smooth functioning of local trains when the services were paralysed due to heavy rains on Wednesday has earned him a praise from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

According to a Western Railway (WR) official, the engineer, Harish Rathore, spent nearly 16 hours in flooded water monitoring the water level on tracks between Andheri and Vasai stations and clearing them.

The official said during the downpour, Rathore continuously coordinated with the city civic body to get the drains abutting the railway tracks cleared and accumulated

water pumped out.

"Kudos to railway engineer Harish Kumar Rathore and his team who stood in flood water for 16 hrs to ensure smooth operation of local trains, amid heavy Mumbai rains. A fine example of how railway employees put in all efforts to ensure passenger safety," tweeted Goyal.

On Wednesday, the Kurla fire station recorded 141.97 mm rainfall in just 12 hours while the Santacruz observatory recorded 214.4 mm rainfall during the same period, bringing the country's financial capital to knees.

Inundation of railway tracks and inflow of water from the Mithi river had led to cancellation of several local trains, delayed flights and slowed road traffic.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram