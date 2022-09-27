'16 Kala Purna': Kolkata Mayor Gears Up to Celebrate Eco-Friendly Puja, Constructs Pandal Made of Banana Trees

During this time of the year, Kolkata becomes the most decorative capital in India. Because it’s Durga Puja. And the best part about the celebration is the friendly fight between the clubs about their theme. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s puja is also included in the race. The theme of the Mayor’s puja is “’16 Kala Purna”. Because the whole Puja Mandap is made of banana trees and their extract. The importance of the banana tree in any auspicious work including housewarming, marriage and thread ceremony is well known.

On the day of Mahalaya, the Chief Minister inaugurated pujas in several places from north to south. On that day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the puja by donating the eyes of the goddess at Chetla Agrani in the evening. Artist Subrata Mukhopadhyay has created the material for this mandap in his studio. His theme this time in Chetla Agrani is ’16 Kala Purna’. 162 figures have been kept throughout the mandap. They are associated with various auspicious moments in Bengali. According to mythology, Lord Jupiter brings prosperity to the world as a banana tree. At Firhad Hakim’s Chetla Agrani, the whole mandap has been made from the bark of one and a half lakh banana trees.

As soon as you enter the mandap, you will see that the whole pandal is standing on an iron structure. A huge boat will be seen. The roof of the mandap is decorated with 16 banana leaves. However, it is attached to a 370 kg iron frame. UNESCO representatives have already scrutinized the construction of this eco-friendly mandap.

Firhad Hakim, the organizer of the puja, said, “This year’s puja is global. The touch of artists of Bengal will spread all over the world. Therefore, this puja has been organized in an environment-friendly way. The idol shows in the form of prosperity and peace. Goddess Durga is the harvester here. Lakshmi, Ganesha, Saraswati, and Kartika are on her lap.”

