1-min read

16 Killed, 5 Critically Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Tempo, Overturns on Van in UP's Shahjahanpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and directed the district administration to provide medical care and appropriate compensation to those involved in the accident.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
16 Killed, 5 Critically Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Tempo, Overturns on Van in UP's Shahjahanpur
The accident took place on the Jamka crossing.
Shahjahanpur: Sixteen people were killed and five others seriously injured in an accident involving three vehicles on National Highway 24 on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place on Jamka crossing when a speeding truck hit a tempo and another van and then overturned, SP (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

All those killed were riding in the van which fell into a roadside ditch after being hit by the truck, the SP said, adding the truck later overturned over the van.

Sixteen people, including a woman and three children, died on the spot.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, the SP said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials concerned to ensure proper care and treatment of the injured persons and appropriate compensation to those involved in the accident.

A senior government official said the CM has expressed condolences over the death of passengers and has directed that appropriate compensation be provided.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

