17 Killed, 4 Injured as Bus Turns Turtle After Colliding With Three-Wheeler in Kanpur; CM Orders Probe

Seventeen people were killed and four others injured in a road accident after a bus collided with a three-wheeler near Sachendi area in Kanpur.

The injured have been rushed to Hallet Hospital in the city.

Speaking to News18, IG Range Mohit Agarwal, who reached the spot soon after the accident, said, “This was an accident between a bus and a loader. The bus was going from Lucknow towards Delhi.”

“The injured have been brought to Hallet Hospital and under treatment here. One of the injured has identified himself as a local resident of Sachendi and used to work at a biscuit factory.”

Many of the deceased are said to be workers of the biscuit factory, who were travelling in the loader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Prime Minister @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident, and directed senior officials to reach the spot and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. Adityanath also announced Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. The CM has also asked the Kanpur district magistrate to probe the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here