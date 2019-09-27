Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

16 Killed, Five Others Injured in Bolero-Minibus Collision in Rajasthan

The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided head-on with a Bolero, leaving at least 10 people dead, said in-charge of Balesar police station Devendra.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
16 Killed, Five Others Injured in Bolero-Minibus Collision in Rajasthan
Representative image.
Jodhpur: At least 16 people were killed and five others injured after a collision between two vehicles near here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided head-on with a Bolero, Station House Officer, Balesar police station, Devendra said.

"Sixteen people died and five others were injured in the accident," he said. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.

