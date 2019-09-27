English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
16 Killed, Five Others Injured in Bolero-Minibus Collision in Rajasthan
The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided head-on with a Bolero, leaving at least 10 people dead, said in-charge of Balesar police station Devendra.
Representative image.
Loading...
Jodhpur: At least 16 people were killed and five others injured after a collision between two vehicles near here on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided head-on with a Bolero, Station House Officer, Balesar police station, Devendra said.
"Sixteen people died and five others were injured in the accident," he said. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is the Highest Paid Contestant on Salman Khan's Show
- Happy Birthday, Google! Thank you for the 'Easter Eggs' that are Now the Coolest Party Tricks
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes on Sale Today; Which One Will You Buy?