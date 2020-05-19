16 Migrant Workers Returning Home Killed in Road Accidents in Maharashtra, UP & Bihar, Several Injured

At least nine migrant labourers were killed and many others were injured after a truck and a bus crashed into each other in Naugachhia, near Bhagalpur in Bihar on Tuesday. The truck fell off the road after the collision and rescue operation is currently underway, news agency ANI reported.

Three migrant labourers were killed and over 12 injured after a vehicle ferrying them overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway on late Monday night. About 17 people were travelling in the vehicle and the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

In another tragic incident, four migrant workers were killed and 15 injured when a bus they were travelling in from Solapur to Jharkhand rammed into a truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal early morning on Tuesday, according to ANI.

Scores of migrant workers have fallen sick or died on their way home, either from exhaustion or in accidents, highlighting the risks the poor have been exposed to since the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus was announced in March.

On May 8, sixteen migrant workers were run over by a train in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra while they were trying to return to their rural homes in Madhya Pradesh. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept there due to exhaustion.

Providing relief to migrants who have been walking for weeks to reach home, the Centre on Sunday lifted restrictions on most public transport. The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs withdrew most of the curbs on buses, taxis, autos and other means of local transport and left it on states to decide on full resumption of their services.

According to the MHA notification, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the states/Union territories involved is permitted. Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses as decided by the states and UTs is also allowed. However, these activities are not allowed in containment zones. This could mean that migrants who wish to return to their homes and are not getting a ticket on ‘Shramik Special’ trains have the option of taking government and private-run buses if the states allow.