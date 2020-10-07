16 More People Die Of COVID-19 In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 16 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,590, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 2,151 new cases and the total number of people infected by the virus now stands at 1,50,467 in Rajasthan, and out of these 21,351 are under treatment, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,26,476 people have been discharged after treatment so far in the state. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 329 till now, followed by 151 in Jodhpur, 118 in Bikaner, 112 in Ajmer, 105 in Kota, 84 in Bharatpur, 68 in Pali, 49 in Nagaur, 52 in Udaipur, 46 in Alwar, 38 in Sikar, 30 in Barmer and 26 in Dholpur and 24 in Rajsamand. The 2,151 new cases, include 473 in Jaipur, 329 in Jodhpur, 261 in Bikaner, 185 in Alwar, 126 in Udaipur and 120 in Bhilwara.

