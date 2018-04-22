2 Commanders Among 16 Naxals Killed During Encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A police encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday successfully managed to kill 16 naxals.A specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, called the C-60 commandos, carried out the operation. "Fourteen Naxals were killed in the encounter. Combing operations are still on," Sharad Shelar, Inspector General of Police told PTI.He said the combing operation, which started in the morning, was currently underway at Tadgaon forest in Bhamragad, around 750 kilometres from here.The official said that two district-level "commanders" of the proscribed outfit, identified as Sainath and Sainyu, were among those killed in the encounter. Director General of Police Satish Mathur congratulated the C-60 team which participated in the encounter. "This is a major operation against Naxals in recent times," Mathur told PTI.According to the Maharashtra Police, the encounter is the second biggest against naxalites in the country in terms casualties on a single day since the one conducted in Odisha's Malkangiri district in 2016 by the specialised anti-naxal force of the police, the Greyhounds. The claim has been backed up by the Ministry of Home Affairs.(With PTI inputs)