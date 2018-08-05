English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
16 Oxens Found Dead in Abandoned Truck in Delhi's Vasant Kunj Area
Police suspect that the accused were transporting the cattle to another location and found that the oxens had died in transit.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Locals living near National Highway 8 in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area woke up to see 16 oxens lying dead in parked truck on Sunday morning.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-west district, said a case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of IPC has been registered at the Vasant Kunj (South) police station.
A police team was formed to nab the truck driver and occupants of a car. The suspects are absconding.
Police suspect that the accused were transporting the cattle to another location and found that the oxens had died in transit. They group abandoned the car and the truck at the location and fled.
The truck has been seized and police is still in the process of tracking its owner.
The dead oxens have been sent to the veterinary hospital in South Delhi's Masoodpur for post mortem.
Further probe in the matter is on.
