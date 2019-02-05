English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
16 People Die Due to Swine Flu in Himachal Pradesh this season, Says Health Minister
At present, 21 swine flu patients are being treated at IGMC Shimla and eight in Tanda Medical College, Health minister Vipin Parmar said.
Representative image.
Loading...
Shimla: Sixteen people died due to swine flu in Himachal Pradesh this season, Health minister Vipin Parmar informed the state assembly on Tuesday.
A total of 113 patients have so far been tested positive for the H1NI virus, he said, adding that 36 swine flu cases have been reported in Kangra district followed by 33 cases in Shimla.
At present, 21 swine flu patients are being treated at IGMC Shimla and eight in Tanda Medical College, Parmar said.
In his statement soon after the Question Hour, he said most of the swine flu patients who had lost their lives were suffering from other ailments too.
Referring to the two deaths due to swine flu at the IGMC hospital on Monday, Parmar said one of the two people was 92 years old and was suffering from heart disease and acute infection.
Similarly, the other person was diabetic and was suffering from kidney ailments and high blood pressure, he said.
Providing data of previous years, the health minister said 27 people had died due to swine flu in 2015, five in 2016, 15 in 2017 and two had died due to the influenza in 2018.
Urging the public not to panic, the health minister said adequate arrangements have been made in the state hospitals to deal with the situation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A total of 113 patients have so far been tested positive for the H1NI virus, he said, adding that 36 swine flu cases have been reported in Kangra district followed by 33 cases in Shimla.
At present, 21 swine flu patients are being treated at IGMC Shimla and eight in Tanda Medical College, Parmar said.
In his statement soon after the Question Hour, he said most of the swine flu patients who had lost their lives were suffering from other ailments too.
Referring to the two deaths due to swine flu at the IGMC hospital on Monday, Parmar said one of the two people was 92 years old and was suffering from heart disease and acute infection.
Similarly, the other person was diabetic and was suffering from kidney ailments and high blood pressure, he said.
Providing data of previous years, the health minister said 27 people had died due to swine flu in 2015, five in 2016, 15 in 2017 and two had died due to the influenza in 2018.
Urging the public not to panic, the health minister said adequate arrangements have been made in the state hospitals to deal with the situation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tahira Kashyap Opens Up on Difficult Years of Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana Post Vicky Donor
- Teen Suffering From Depression Asked Reddit to Roast Him, This is How They Responded
- URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
- 'Queen of Shitty Robots' Sent Her Brain Tumour to Antarctica and it's Now a Twitter Celeb
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results