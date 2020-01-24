Take the pledge to vote

16 People Escape Unharmed After Houseboat Catches Fire in Kerala Backwaters

The 13 member family was rescued in boats by the water transport department.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

January 24, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
16 People Escape Unharmed After Houseboat Catches Fire in Kerala Backwaters
Video grab of the house boat on fire (CNN News18)

Alappuzha: Sixteen people including three children escaped unharmed as a house boat caught fire at Pathiramanal in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

The incident occurred yesterday when a 13 member family was on a trip through the backwaters. They started the trip from Kumarakom at about 11.15 am.

When they reached Pathiramanal area under Muhamma police station limits, two people in the upper deck noticed fire from the kitchen area.

Apart from the family there were three crew members in the boat.

According to the police, "they tried to extinguisher the fire with the fire extinguisher but it did not work. They immediately informed the police. That the part of the lake where the house boat caught fire , the depth of the water was only about 5 feet. "

Shallow waters helped the family along with the three children to escape the fire.

They were rescued in boats by the water transport department.

