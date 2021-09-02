16% Population Fully Jabbed, 42 Districts Clocking Over 100 Cases Daily, Health Min Says | Highlights

Sixteen per cent of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, and 54% have received their first jab, the Health Ministry said on Thursday in a press briefing, while advising caution as the “second wave" was not over yet.

Top Highlights of the Briefing:

• 16% Population Fully Vaccinated | “16% of the total adult population of this country has been fully vaccinated. 54% of the total adult population of this country has received at least one shot," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

• Second Wave Not Over Yet | “Second wave is not over yet. People should follow Covid-19 norms strictly," said Bhushan.

• Only 42 Districts Reporting Over 100 Cases Daily | “From the 279 districts that were reporting 100 cases on a daily basis in June 2021, the number has come down to 42 districts that are reporting more than 100 cases on a daily basis on 30th August 2021," said Bhushan, adding that 38 districts in India are reporting weekly positivity between 5-10%.

• Kerala Has Over 1L Active Cases | “Kerala is one state that has more than 1 lakh active cases. Four states have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Rest of the states/UTs have less than 10,000 active cases," said the Union Health Secretary.

• States, UTs That Have Vaccinated Whole Population | “Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Himachal Pradesh have administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to 100% of their 18 plus population," said Bhushan.

• Masks Must be Worn After Vaccination | “Masks must be worn even after vaccination. Mass gathering must be discouraged ahead of the festive season. If mass gathering is required, then all the people attending must be fully vaccinated," said DG ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava.

• Vaccine Drive for Pregnant Women Needs Enhancement | “Not many pregnant women are getting vaccinated, they should come forward. It’s important for them and the children," said NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul.

• Second Dose Very Important | “The second dose must be administered, if the time period is completed, because it enhances immunity," said Paul.

