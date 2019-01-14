16 Puppies Found Dead at Kolkata’s NRS Hospital, Suspects Believe to be Nursing Students

16 dead puppies were found wrapped inside a plastic bag at Kolkata’s Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.According to one of the students of the college, Mainik Das, two female students beat the puppies with rods around noon.“I along with other students screamed and asked them not to hurt or kill the puppies. However, they refused to listen,” Das saidA mobile video taken by another student also shows the two nursing students beating the puppies.The bodies were sent for postmortem examination and the local police has started a case against unknown persons. No arrests have been made so far.The Hospital has also started an inquiry but couldn’t confirm the involvement of the two nursing students.Meanwhile, animal rights activists in the city have condemned the incident and called for a high level probe.“This shows the brutality of our society and the mindset. How can someone kill so many innocent puppies? There should a proper investigation in to the matter,” said Debasis Chakrabarti of Compassionate Crusaders Trust (a non-profit Animal Welfare Charitable Trust).