16 SPs among 52 IPS Officers Transferred in MP, Dhar DIG Shunted out over Lynching Case

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government, headed by Kamal Nath, transferred 52 IPS officers, including superintendents of police in 16 districts, as part of a major reshuffle in the police department.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indore (rural) Sanjay Tiwari, whose name came up during the lynching case at a village in Dhar in which one person was killed and five others were injured, has been attached to the police headquarters.

An SHO, SI and three other policemen have already been suspended in Dhar district after charges of inaction were labelled against them. DGP VK Singh is said to have personally ordered Tiwari to visit Borlai village where the lynching had taken place and the state government was reportedly unhappy with the latter’s role in the matter.

Sagar DIG Dipak Verma has been transferred in the same capacity in Bhopal SAF. The state government had to face flak after a Dalit man, Dhan Prasad Ahirwar, was set on fire by a mob of five men belonging to a particular community.

DIG Anil Maheshwari and SP Tilak Singh, who were instrumental in arrest of a sub-divisional magistrate for plotting an attack on himself in Chhatarpur to benefit a private university, have been moved to Bhopal. Many of the IPS officers had been given their postings at the present locations barely three/four months ago.

Kailash Makwana, who had been recently posted as Additional Director General (admin) in the police headquarters, has been moved to ADG Narcotics (Bhopal). In Nath’s home town of Chhindwara, the DIG and SP have been removed.

However, Rajgarh SP Pradeep Sharma, who was under fire following an altercation between the local collector and BJP workers in the district, has not been issued any order yet.

Sources said several ministers had also raised complaints about senior police officers in their districts to the chief minister.

The move is also being seen as a fresh administrative strategy to take care of law and order after the present dispensation completed a year a while ago. The reshuffle came close on the heels of rumours of a rivalry between the IAS and IAF lobbies in the state.

Speculations are doing the rounds DGP VK Singh, who has not been on good terms with the state government, may also be removed.

