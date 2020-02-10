Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

16 SPs among 52 IPS Officers Transferred in MP, Dhar DIG Shunted out over Lynching Case

DIG, Indore (rural), Sanjay Tiwari has been attached to the police headquarters after the lynching case at a village in Dhar in which one person was killed and five others were injured.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
16 SPs among 52 IPS Officers Transferred in MP, Dhar DIG Shunted out over Lynching Case
Representative image.

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government, headed by Kamal Nath, transferred 52 IPS officers, including superintendents of police in 16 districts, as part of a major reshuffle in the police department.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indore (rural) Sanjay Tiwari, whose name came up during the lynching case at a village in Dhar in which one person was killed and five others were injured, has been attached to the police headquarters.

An SHO, SI and three other policemen have already been suspended in Dhar district after charges of inaction were labelled against them. DGP VK Singh is said to have personally ordered Tiwari to visit Borlai village where the lynching had taken place and the state government was reportedly unhappy with the latter’s role in the matter.

Sagar DIG Dipak Verma has been transferred in the same capacity in Bhopal SAF. The state government had to face flak after a Dalit man, Dhan Prasad Ahirwar, was set on fire by a mob of five men belonging to a particular community.

DIG Anil Maheshwari and SP Tilak Singh, who were instrumental in arrest of a sub-divisional magistrate for plotting an attack on himself in Chhatarpur to benefit a private university, have been moved to Bhopal. Many of the IPS officers had been given their postings at the present locations barely three/four months ago.

Kailash Makwana, who had been recently posted as Additional Director General (admin) in the police headquarters, has been moved to ADG Narcotics (Bhopal). In Nath’s home town of Chhindwara, the DIG and SP have been removed.

However, Rajgarh SP Pradeep Sharma, who was under fire following an altercation between the local collector and BJP workers in the district, has not been issued any order yet.

Sources said several ministers had also raised complaints about senior police officers in their districts to the chief minister.

The move is also being seen as a fresh administrative strategy to take care of law and order after the present dispensation completed a year a while ago. The reshuffle came close on the heels of rumours of a rivalry between the IAS and IAF lobbies in the state.

Speculations are doing the rounds DGP VK Singh, who has not been on good terms with the state government, may also be removed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram