16 Stranded ITBP Personnel Rescued Near India-China Border in Uttarakhand
16 Stranded ITBP Personnel Rescued Near India-China Border in Uttarakhand

Indian army jumped immediately into action and rescued them swiftly. (Image: Twitter/@ITBP_official)

The ITBP personnel were patrolling in the rugged terrain of the valley when they were caught in bad weather, an Army officer said.

Sixteen ITBP personnel stranded due to inclement weather in Kuti valley near the Sino-India border were rescued on Saturday by the Panchshul brigade of the Indian Army. The ITBP personnel were patrolling in the rugged terrain of the valley when they were caught in bad weather, an Army officer said. "When our troops from Panchshul brigade learned that ITBP personnel had been trapped in the tough and rugged region of Kuti valley near the India-China border, they jumped immediately into action and rescued them swiftly," Captain Kuldeep Singh of Panchshul brigade said.

first published:October 02, 2021, 17:06 IST