16 Trekkers, Who Went Missing in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Rescued
The Chamba district police said the group, which consists of nine British and one Irish nationals, three Indians and three porters, safely reached Sechu area in Pangi.
A swollen Beas River flows after heavy rains in Kullu district on Monday. (PTI)
A group of 16 trekkers, including 10 foreigners, who went missing after they lost contact due to inclement weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Saturday have been rescued, police said on Sunday.
A team of policemen, local porters and mountaineering experts were conducting a search operation to locate the group, which was supposed to return to the base camp on Saturday.
On September 17, the group reached Hiltwan in Pangi region of the district. The next day, it proceeded to Tharu Nala accompanied by 17 local porters. Two days later, they trekked towards Bhujpatra mountains and stayed there while the porters returned to the base camp.
According to the police, the porters informed them that the trekkers had enough food and medicines with them.
The hilly state of Himachal Pradesh has witnessed unexpected heavy rainfall and snow through the week and over the past three days, 898 stranded people were rescued from the snowbound Lahaul-Spiti region, including 45 students of IIT-Roorkee, five India-born US nationals and two German trekkers.
