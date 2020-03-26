UP Men Flout Rules Amid Covid-19 Lockdown, Hide Themselves in Milk Tanker to Reach Bijnor

Lucknow: Desperate to go back to their hometown after a 21-day nationwide kicked in on Wednesday to curb the spread of coronavirus, 16 men from Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh hid themselves in a empty milk tanker — risking their own and others’ lives in the process.

There is currently a complete restriction on any kind of public movement in the country. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities, which include milk tankers, are exempted from this rule.

A video showing 16 men coming out of the milk tanker one by one in Najibabad area of Bijnor distirct has gone viral on social media. The tanker was allegedly coming from Dehradun.

The police is yet to take action in this regard.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a 21-day nationwide lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has urged residents to not panic and assured them of uninterrupted supply of essential items. Adityanath said the state has identified 10,000 vehicles for the purpose of home delivery of essential items if needed during the lockdown.

“From tomorrow, vegetables, milk, fruits, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to your doorstep, for which we have identified more than 10,000 vehicles. These include 4,500 PRVs of police, 4,200 ambulances of 108 and 102. Apart from this, government vehicles will also be roped in for the purpose,” the chief minister said on Tuesday.

“We have enough stocks of all the essential items like milk, vegetables, medicines, etc,” he said.

The UP government has issued a set of new guidelines to be followed during the lockdown and said that violations will lead to strict legal action. People connected with essential services will be issued permit cards from the local district administration for movement during the lockdown, it said.

