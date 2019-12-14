Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

16-year-old Abducted, Gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police said that the girl had left her home for a shop on Thursday and had been missing since then. Her father had lodged a missing report and the police investigation led to the rescue of the girl.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
16-year-old Abducted, Gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men here, police said on Saturday.

According to Station House Officer Anil Kapervan, the girl was rescued on Friday and the two accused identified as Salman and Pervaiz were arrested.

The girl had left her home for a shop on Thursday and had been missing since then, police said. Her father had lodged a missing report and the police investigation led to the rescue of the girl, the SHO said.

According to the complaint, the accused brought the girl to a nearby place where they allegedly raped her. She was also threatened of dire consequences, Kapervan said.

The accused, aged around 20, have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. The girl has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.

