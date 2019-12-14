16-year-old Abducted, Gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Police said that the girl had left her home for a shop on Thursday and had been missing since then. Her father had lodged a missing report and the police investigation led to the rescue of the girl.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men here, police said on Saturday.
According to Station House Officer Anil Kapervan, the girl was rescued on Friday and the two accused identified as Salman and Pervaiz were arrested.
The girl had left her home for a shop on Thursday and had been missing since then, police said. Her father had lodged a missing report and the police investigation led to the rescue of the girl, the SHO said.
According to the complaint, the accused brought the girl to a nearby place where they allegedly raped her. She was also threatened of dire consequences, Kapervan said.
The accused, aged around 20, have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. The girl has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- Anurag Kashyap on Citizenship Amendment Bill: We have Voted for it, We Should Keep Getting it
- #DogsAtPollingStations: Here's Why UK Voters Turned Up with Pets for Brexit Ballot
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband