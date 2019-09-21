16 Year-Old Allegedly Raped in Mathura Hospital
Two doctors, Pankaj and Gaurav, have also been booked. A counter FIR alleging assault on hospital staff has also been filed.
Representative image.
Mathura (UP): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a compounder in a hospital here, police said on Saturday.
An FIR was filed by her brother on Thursday night at the Highway police station. No action could taken against the accused, Shyam Sundar, as the statement of the girl is yet to be recorded. She has been shifted to a hospital in Jaipur, Inspector SR Gautam said.
Two doctors, Pankaj and Gaurav, have also been booked. The investigation would proceed when her statement is recorded, police said. A counter FIR alleging assault on hospital staff has also been filed, Pankaj said.
Another doctor termed the incident concocted to "defame" the hospital. "The police was called by me, CCTV footage have also been provided by me," doctor Gaurav Bharadwaj said.
Questioning the authenticity of the allegation, he said the patient was admitted in the general ward of the hospital where other patients are also admitted. Bharadwaj also alleged that the hospital staff was assaulted.
Meanwhile, the local unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has taken exception on the alleged attack and another incident of assault at a nursing home.
"A delegation of doctors will meet SSP Shalabh Mathur and demand not only stern action against assailants, but also seek protection of doctors and staff," Shashank Maheshwari, the president the IMA's local unit, said.
