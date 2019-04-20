16-year-old Bathed with Acid for Resisting Rape by 4 Men in Bihar

In a horrific incident, a teenager in Bihar's Bhagalpur district was bathed with acid after she resisted an attempt to gang rape by a group of four youths, police said on Saturday.The 16-year-old Class 11 student is battling for her life in a hospital.The incident happened when the men entered the victim's house on Friday night and tried to rape her while keeping her mother at gunpoint.The police have arrested two suspects in the case, Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti said.