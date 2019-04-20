English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
16-year-old Bathed with Acid for Resisting Rape by 4 Men in Bihar
The incident happened when the men entered the victim's house on Friday night and tried to rape her while keeping her mother at gunpoint.
Representational Image.
Patna: In a horrific incident, a teenager in Bihar's Bhagalpur district was bathed with acid after she resisted an attempt to gang rape by a group of four youths, police said on Saturday.
The 16-year-old Class 11 student is battling for her life in a hospital.
The police have arrested two suspects in the case, Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
