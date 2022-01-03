16-Year-old Becomes Dy-Commissioner for 10 Minutes: Assam Official's Unique Idea to Promote Vaccination

In a bid to promote students to get vaccinated, the Deputy Commissioner of Majuli, an island district in Assam had a unique idea. Pullock Mahanta, the Deputy Commisioner offered his chair to a student Priya Das and said that she was the Deputy Commisioner for ten minutes.

Along with thousands of fellow students across Assam who got their vaccine on Monday, Priya Das was hesitant to take the jab.

“Initially I was scared but then DC sir forwarded his chair and made me sit on it saying that I was the Deputy Commissoner of Asia’s largest river island for ten minutes. We all need to take our vaccine. I want to appear for my board finals and for that I need to be safe form Covid” Priya Das from Khagrapar Tibal Higher Seconday School of Majuli said.

On the first of the special vaccination drive around 90,000 students between the age of 15-18 years in 500 schools across the state were vaccinated. Three thousand health worker along with the DC and the MLAs and MPs were put into action to achieve the target.

In Majuli, the vaccination drive was carried in 138 government and private schools to immunize 12,557 students, Pullock Mahanta, Deputy Commisioner of Majuli said.

“We are worried about the surge of Omicron but the state and its machinery is prepared. 1,000 ICU beds are prepared, 9,000 beds are ready and if required we can add 25,000 beds in a day. In this vaccination drive we are targeting 20 Lakh students. The first phase shall be completed within seven days and by March both the doses" informed Kesab Mahanta, Heath Minister of Assam.

2.12 Crore people have got their first jab in Assam while 1.59 crore have got their second dose.

(With inputs from Bhaskar Bora from Majuli)

