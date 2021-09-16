16-year-old Bihar Girl Tops National Hotel Management Exam, Credits Her Sister 

A 16-year-old Bihar girl from the Maoist-affected Jamui district has topped the National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM) joint Entrance examination.

Anushka Priyadrshini has bagged all India rank one in the NCHM JEE 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results were announced on Monday. Priyadarshini managed to bag the top rank after scoring 765 out of 800 marks.

Students who qualify for the NCHM JEE examinations get seats in government colleges offering bachelors degree courses in hotel management and catering. The toppers get to study Bachelors of Science in Hospitality and Administration from premium institutes in Indian Hotel Management College.

Priyadarshini lives in the Krishna Patti area of the town. She completed her class 10 from a school in Jamui and then took admission in a Torento Convent School in Ranchi. Priyadarshini passed her 12th with 92 per cent marks.

Her father Ravinder Kishore is an advocate, while her mother Saswati is a teacher. “It is a proud moment for us. We wish her a great future,” the father tells the media.

The 16-year-old girl, happy with the rank, tells the media that she topped the entrance examination only because of her sister. “My sister is a law student in Mumbai. I used to see her studying and focus on her career. I got motivated by her and started focusing on my studies.”

The proud mother tells the media that she is very lucky to have two daughters. “My daughters are my pride. Both my daughters were good in studies from their junior classes. We never had to force them to stay. Along with their studies they used to help me with the household chores including cooking.”

“I do not have words to express my happiness. Topping any exam requires great effort. Anushka from the beginning wanted to join the hotel industry and now she has topped the NCHM JEE,” says her mother.

