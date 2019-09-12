16-year-old Boy Drowns in Nullah in Rain-hit Madhya Pradesh
The drowning incident took place in a village under the Berasia police station area of Bhopal district. The body of the 16-year-old boy was recovered from the nullah at Imaliyanarand village.
Representative image.
Bhopal: A teenage boy on Thursday drowned in a swollen nullah near here in Madhya Pradesh, which is being lashed by rains for the last couple for days, said an official.
The drowning incident took place in a village under the Berasia police station area of Bhopal district. The body of the 16-year-old boy was recovered from the nullah at Imaliyanarand village, some 40 km from district headquarters, Berasia police inspector S N Pandey told PTI.
The deceased has been identified as Sumit Mana, he said, adding why he went to the water body is being investigated.
It is possible he slipped and fell into the nullah or met with watery grave while crossing it, Pandey said.
"We have registered a case and investigating the matter, he added.
The state capital and most parts of the state are receiving showers for the last couple of days.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taylor Swift Becomes Highest-paid Celebrity in World, Kylie Jenner Second on List
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More
- The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Get Helicopters and Rocket Launchers With 'Payload Mode'