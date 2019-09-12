Take the pledge to vote

16-year-old Boy Drowns in Nullah in Rain-hit Madhya Pradesh

The drowning incident took place in a village under the Berasia police station area of Bhopal district. The body of the 16-year-old boy was recovered from the nullah at Imaliyanarand village.

PTI

September 12, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
16-year-old Boy Drowns in Nullah in Rain-hit Madhya Pradesh
Representative image.
Bhopal: A teenage boy on Thursday drowned in a swollen nullah near here in Madhya Pradesh, which is being lashed by rains for the last couple for days, said an official.

The drowning incident took place in a village under the Berasia police station area of Bhopal district. The body of the 16-year-old boy was recovered from the nullah at Imaliyanarand village, some 40 km from district headquarters, Berasia police inspector S N Pandey told PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Mana, he said, adding why he went to the water body is being investigated.

It is possible he slipped and fell into the nullah or met with watery grave while crossing it, Pandey said.

"We have registered a case and investigating the matter, he added.

The state capital and most parts of the state are receiving showers for the last couple of days. ​

