1-min read

16-year-old Boy Injured as Militants Hurl Grenade on CRPF Personnel in Srinagar

However, there was no injury to any CRPF personnel as the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
16-year-old Boy Injured as Militants Hurl Grenade on CRPF Personnel in Srinagar
Representative image.

Srinagar: Suspected militants hurled a grenade on CRPF personnel in Kawdara locality here on Saturday, resulting in injuries to a 16-year-old boy, police said.

However, there was no injury to any CRPF personnel as the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, a police official said.

He said unidentified militants lobbed the grenade to target CRPF personnel posted in Kawdara locality of the interior area of the city in the afternoon, causing panic among the people.

A boy, who was moving on the road, received minor splinter injuries, when the grenade exploded, the official said.

Two private vehicles were damaged in the attack, he added.

The boy has been shifted to a hospital, the official said.

The area was immediately cordoned off to nab the militants involved in the attack, he said.

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

