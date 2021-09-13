16-year-old Boy Saves Drowning Mother, His Schoolmates After Boat Capsizes, Hailed as ‘Hero

Assam Boat Accident: School Boy Paplu Taid hailed for rescuing his mother and 4 others, Gratitude pouring in for ‘Real Hero’ of Nimati Boat tragedy.

Class 10 student Paplu Taid and his mother were travelling to their home in Majuli, a river island in Assam, when their boat was hit by a bigger one coming from the opposite direction. Their boat capsized within minutes and Paplu’s mother and several others began to sink in Brahmpatura. A tragedy was certain but Paplu saved the day.

The 16-year- old boy from Majuli is being hailed as ‘God’ by people after he saved at least five people from drowning in the Assam boat tragedy. He showed extreme courage, presence of mind by rescuing his drowning mother and others. The families of the survivor who could have lost their near and dear ones are hailing Paplu as their ‘real hero’.

Paplu of Selek Village, Majuli was travelling with his mother from Jorhat when their boat was hit. He immediately jumped from the sinking boat to the deck of the bigger boat and shouted for his mother but his mother was not to be seen or heard. He then saw her struggling in the water and, without a second thought, he jumped into the river and rescued her. He then saved four other people, including two students from his school.

“I was struggling to stay afloat and was trying to come towards the shore but a lot of people were clinging on to me and trying to hold on by pulling my cloth (anchal). It was a difficult situation as I was not able to move but then my son came and pulled me to the dry land. I wouldn’t have survived without him,” Paplu’s mother told News18.

Photos and video of Paplu helplessly looking for his mother and then jumping into water to save her went viral on social media and since then Paplu is receiving praise, gratitude and blessings from all around.

“There were two girls from our school. I could save them as well,” Paplu said.

Paplu also rescued a girl, Prastuti Hazarika, from Upar Katani village in Majuli. She later came to his house and expressed her heartfelt gratitude. She thanked him with an Assamese gamocha (towel).

“The moment our boat capsized and I fell in the water I knew I was going to die. Then dada (brother) saw me and pulled me out of it. I would not be alive if not for him. I owe him my life,” Prastuti said.

“He saved my daughter’s life. I am indebted to him in this lifetime,” Prastuti’s father said.

At least two people died and one is remains missing after the single-engine private boat with around 90 passengers heading to Majuli collided with a government-owned ferry near Nimatighat on Wednesday.

The NDRF and SDRF have been carrying out search and rescue operation. Another person, Dr. Bikramjit Baruah, is still missing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here