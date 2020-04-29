16-year-old Dalit Girl Raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Neighbour Arrested: Police

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she was alone at home in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old accused was arrested, they said.

According to the police complaint lodged by the victim' father, the accused entered his house and raped his daughter on Tuesday.

Some villagers caught hold of the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the man, and the girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

