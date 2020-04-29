Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

16-year-old Dalit Girl Raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Neighbour Arrested: Police

The victim's father said that the girl was alone at home when she was allegedly raped and accused their 21-year-old neighbour.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
16-year-old Dalit Girl Raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Neighbour Arrested: Police
Image for representation.

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she was alone at home in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old accused was arrested, they said.

According to the police complaint lodged by the victim' father, the accused entered his house and raped his daughter on Tuesday.

Some villagers caught hold of the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the man, and the girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,629

    +619*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,332

    +1,358*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,696

    +669*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,007

    +70*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,968,138

    +24,495*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,117,880

    +54,066*

  • Cured/Discharged

    932,530

    +25,632*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,212

    +3,939*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres