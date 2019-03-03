16-year-old Delhi Boy Killed by Friend After Dispute over Rs 3,000

A 16-year-old boy was killed after being attacked with a sharp object allegedly by his acquaintance following an altercation between them over money in outer north Delhi's Barwala village, police said Saturday.The incident took place on Friday night when the minor had gone to attend an engagement function with his friend who also sustained minor injuries in the incident, they said.While returning from the ceremony, the duo had an argument over settling Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north), said.The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, while his friend is said to be stable, the officer said.The accused Amit and a juvenile have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police added.