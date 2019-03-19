English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
16-year-old From Kashmir Gets Shaurya Chakra for Fighting Militants Who Attacked His Home
During the intervening night of October 16-17 of 2017, militants had cordoned off Sheikh's house. His father Mohammad Ramzan was an ex-sarpanch with affiliations to the PDP. Ignoring his own safety, Sheikh had pounced upon the militants to keep his family members safe.
President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to Irfan Ramzan Sheikh on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)
New Delhi: In one of the rare occasions, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday awarded Shaurya Chakra to 16-year-old Irfan Ramzan Sheikh for fighting militants who attacked his residence in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Shaurya Chakra is usually awarded to armed forces and para-military personnel for "gallantry otherwise in the face of the enemy".
During the intervening night of October 16-17 of 2017, militants had cordoned off Sheikh's house. His father Mohammad Ramzan was an ex-sarpanch with affiliations to the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
When Sheikh, the eldest son of Mohammad Ramzan, opened the door, he found three militants in the balcony armed with rifles and grenades.
"Sensing that the militants could harm his family, he exhibited highest degree of courage and faced the militants for sometime to avoid their entry inside the house. In the meantime, his father came out and the militants pounced on him, resulting in a scuffle," the citation for the award read.
Sheikh did not think for a moment for his own safety and pounced upon the militants to safeguard the lives of his family members, it read.
The militants also resorted to indiscriminate firing, resulting in severe injury to Sheikh's father. He later succumbed to his injuries.
However, Sheikh did not lose courage and continued to engage in the scuffle with one of the militants, who resorted to indiscriminate firing resulting in severe injuries to the militant as well.
On seeing one of their associates injured, the militants tried to flee. However, Sheikh chased them and they left the body of their fellow militant behind.
"Irfan Ramzan Sheikh exhibited the extraordinary show of bravery and maturity in such a small age," the citation read.
Currently, studying in Class X, Sheikh aspires to become an Indian Police Service officer.
