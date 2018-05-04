English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
16-year-old Gang-raped, Burnt Alive After Panchayat Asks Accused to Pay Rs 50,000 as Settlement
Enraged by the panchayat's diktat to "settle", the four accused went to the girl’s house, where they first thrashed the family members and then set the victim on fire, the girl’s parents said.
A man walks past a graffiti depicting a message in protest against rape. (REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files)
Ranchi: A 16-year-old girl was burnt to death in front of her family members inside her home in Jharkhand on Friday, allegedly by men who had gang-raped her on Thursday night.
According to local media reports, four youngsters had kidnapped the girl from the house on Thursday night while the rest of the family had gone out to attend a wedding. They reportedly took her to a deserted spot and raped her.
The incident took place in Rajakendua village in Naxal-hit Chatra district, around 160 km from Ranchi.
The girl’s family raised the issue in the panchayat on Friday morning. The panchayat, or village council, rather than reporting the case to the police, asked the accused to settle the matter by paying the girl’s family Rs 50,000. They were also asked them to perform 100 sit-ups.
Enraged by the diktat, the four accused went to the girl’s house, where they first thrashed the family members and then set the victim on fire, the girl’s parents said.
The accused are on the run and police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The brutal gang-rape and murder comes at a time when public anger over the failure of the government and police to stem a series of sex attacks on minors has boiled over.
Also Watch
According to local media reports, four youngsters had kidnapped the girl from the house on Thursday night while the rest of the family had gone out to attend a wedding. They reportedly took her to a deserted spot and raped her.
The incident took place in Rajakendua village in Naxal-hit Chatra district, around 160 km from Ranchi.
The girl’s family raised the issue in the panchayat on Friday morning. The panchayat, or village council, rather than reporting the case to the police, asked the accused to settle the matter by paying the girl’s family Rs 50,000. They were also asked them to perform 100 sit-ups.
Enraged by the diktat, the four accused went to the girl’s house, where they first thrashed the family members and then set the victim on fire, the girl’s parents said.
The accused are on the run and police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The brutal gang-rape and murder comes at a time when public anger over the failure of the government and police to stem a series of sex attacks on minors has boiled over.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India for Rs 1.50 Crore
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food
- Brazil Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse