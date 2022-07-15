Delhi Horror: 16-year-old Gang-raped Inside Moving Car in Vasant Vihar, Accused Film Act

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving car in South Delhi, the police said on Friday. The girl was picked up from near her home in Vasant Vihar in a car and was taken to Mahipalpur where they consumed liquor and took turns to rape her.

A case against the three accused, aged 23, 25, and 35 years has been registered under relevant sections of rape in the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the minor’s statement, she knew two of the accused men and had met them at the Vasant Vihar market on July 6. She agreed to go with them for a joy ride and the third accused picked them up in a Wagon R car. All four went to Mahipalpur where they bought and consumed liquor, took her to a secluded spot and raped her inside the car.

The accused men also raped her and beat her up as the car was being driven around. They also filmed the act, according to a report by the NDTV.

A PCR call from SJ Hospital was recieved at 4 am on July 8 at the Vasant Vihar police station where the caller informed about the incident involving a 16-year-old’s harassment.

“Three men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl in a moving car. She was picked from Vasant Vihar where they went to Mahipalpur, consumed liquor, took her to a secluded placed and raped her. An FIR was registered under sections of IPC and POCSO Act,” the Delhi Police said.

