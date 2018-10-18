16-year-old Girl Denied Admission to Dehradun School for 'Being a Rape Victim'

A private school in Dehradun has allegedly refused to admit a 16-year-old girl because she was gang-raped in a boarding school recently, the rape-survivor’s lawyer said in a statement.“Her parents tried to get her admission into many private schools of the city, but they all refused. While the other schools did not give the parents any explanation, one private school categorically told them that they cannot give admission to her as she is a rape victim,” Advocate Aruna Negi Chauhan was quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report.The lawyer further demanded that the school’s CBSE affiliation be revoked.The advocate, who was writing on behalf of the rape survivor's parents, in a letter addressed to Uttarkhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and education minister, asked for the government to initiate strict legal action.According to the HT report, the girl was allegedly gang-raped by four of her classmates from her former boarding school on August 14. When the girl discovered she was pregnant, she had told her elder sister, after which the police was informed.The rape survivor’s lawyer has also written to the senior superintendent of Uttarakhand police seeking a probe to ascertain how the girl’s identity had been disclosed.The school administration was not available for a comment.But the CBSE’s regional officer denied receiving any letter and said that it was the school’s prerogative to give admission.Chauhan added that the rape-survivor’s parents wanted to move her out of the city starting next academic session but were forced to shift her to a school in another state immediately.