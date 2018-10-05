GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
16-year-old Girl Dies in Haryana's Sonipat Village; Honour Killing Suspected

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2018, 9:58 PM IST
Image only for representational purpose.
Chandigarh: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 16-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district, even as police on Friday booked six people of her family for her "murder".

According to police, the girl and a 19-year-old youth, who belonged to a nearby village, liked each other.

They said the girl's family had objected to it.

The youth was recently accused of attempting to rape the girl's mother at her home.

"On the complaint of the girl's mother, the youth was booked and sent to jail," Rai SHO Sub-Inspector Kuldeep said.

He said after the youth was jailed, the girl had visited his home on September 29. The parents of the youth informed the girl's family and asked them to take her back on the same day.

"In the meantime, on the intervening night of October 2-3, the girl died. Her family claimed that she complained of severe stomach ache and died on the way to hospital.
The girl was cremated on the morning of October 3 and her ashes were immersed in nearby Yamuna river," he said.

The SHO said that on October 4, the youth's father approached the police alleging that it was "a case of honour killing" and accused the girl's family of killing her.

A case was registered against six people of the girl's family including her father under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC. Further investigations in the case are on, the SHO added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
